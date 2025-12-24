Defense Minister Israel Katz approved today (Wednesday) the appointment of Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler as commander of the Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel as commander of the Navy.

The decision was made after the Defense Ministry Comptroller, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Volansky, completed an in-depth review concerning Brig. Gen. Tishler, in connection with the October 7th massacre.

The review included, in addition to investigations already published, interviews with officers, examination of materials and original recordings. At the conclusion of the review, Volansky recommended approving the appointment.

At the same time, an updated review concerning Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel was completed, carried out at the direction of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, following the Turgeman report. The comptroller found no systemic or personal deficiencies that could affect his candidacy, and recommended approving the appointment in this case as well.

Katz said, "These are two outstanding officers who will add to the IDF's strength in the air and at sea. I wish them great success in their roles and emphasize the importance of strengthening the IDF and its branches to ensure the security of the State of Israel against the security challenges it faces."

Katz added, "Now remains to complete the essential 'Wall of Jericho' probe being conducted by the team appointed by the Chief of Staff and with the full involvement of the Comptroller, as a basis for decision-making regarding future appointments and for deriving systemic lessons concerning the building of the IDF's force and capabilities."