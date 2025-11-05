A joint exercise between the Israeli Air Force and the Hellenic Air Force took place this week (Monday) over Greek airspace.

As part of the exercise, the two air forces conducted aerial refueling drills involving dozens of Greek fighter jets. This exercise is part of the annual training program and reflects the ongoing regional cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli Air Force regularly holds aerial refueling exercises with Greece several times a year. The exercise simulated operational flights and the refueling of fighter jets at long distances. For several hours, the fighter jets joined the refueling aircraft and were refueled by them, enabling them to continue their missions.

The primary mission of the 120th Squadron, which participated in the excercise, is to refuel long-range flights, allowing fighter jets to serve as a “long arm” of the State of Israel.