The State Comptroller's report unveils a worrying picture of inadequate preparation and widespread dysfunction of government bodies during emergencies, as evidenced during the war against Hamas.

The report details systemic failures at all levels, based on audits conducted in dozens of local authorities and government ministries.

The findings indicate that critical systems-ranging from health and security to education and mental health support-failed to operate properly and could not provide adequate responses to citizens affected by the situation.

The report found that in Ashkelon, Givatayim, Holon, Gilboa, and other localities, public shelters were unfit for use: lacking proper lighting, with rusty doors, blocked escape routes, leaks, missing signs, and severe neglect.

More than half of the hospital beds in high-risk areas lacked proper shielding. Operating rooms, catheterization rooms, and intensive care units were also found to be exposed. Only 17% of catheterization rooms were properly shielded as required.

Resilience centers failed to meet the demand for mental health treatment. The Ministry of Health did not prepare a reinforced system, and treatment for trauma victims and mentally affected children was only partial.

In total, about one-third of Israeli citizens are not adequately protected from rocket fire, the report found.