IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed for the first time this evening (Tuesday) that Hamas's third-highest-ranking official in Gaza, Marwan Issa, was eliminated in an airstrike earlier this month.

Issa served as the deputy commander of the military wing of Hamas. He was also one of the architects of the massacre of October 7 and was involved in the planning of the kidnapping of Gilad Schalit in 2006.

In addition, Hagari confirmed that Hamas commander Ghazi Abu Tama’a was also killed in the March 10 airstrike in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza.

The US had previously confirmed that Issa was eliminated, but the IDF refrained from doing so for over two weeks as it collected data and intelligence from the field.