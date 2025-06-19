The mayor of Bat Yam, Tzvika Brot, announced on Thursday that Home Front Command teams had found the tefillin of Michael (Miki) Nahum , of blessed memory, who was killed earlier this week in an Iranian missile strike that hit a residential building in the city.

Brot spoke with Nahum’s daughters and informed them that the tefillin had been found intact. “The bag is partially torn,” he wrote, “but the tefillin itself is intact, and it will serve to strengthen the daughters during this incredibly difficult time.”

The mayor expressed gratitude to the Home Front Command teams working at the site, saying: “Thank you to the men and women of the Home Front Command’s National Rescue Unit, who are doing everything possible to recover what they can from the rubble and to honor the memory of those killed.”

Nahum, 61, a father of four and longtime resident of the city, was one of nine Bat Yam residents killed in the tragic attack.