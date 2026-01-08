Israel Police have arrested two illegal Arab infiltrators, on suspicion that they ripped mezuzahs off of residential buildings in central Israel.

Both suspects are in their 20s and residents of Hebron, and they are suspected of involvement in the theft and removal of dozens of mezuzahs from doorposts in the Jaffa and Bat Yam areas.

The main suspect operated while impersonating a delivery person for the Wolt delivery company, arriving at various buildings without raising suspicion.

On Wednesday night, undercover officers from Jaffa set up an extended stakeout. During the operation, the suspect was seen arriving at an abandoned building in Jaffa on a bicycle and meeting with another individual.

Both suspects were arrested on the spot, and a search uncovered evidence linking the main suspect to the crimes.