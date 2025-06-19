Sirens were sounded across the country shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, including in the areas of Gush Dan, Sharon, Shfela, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, Lachish, and the Gaza Envelope after missiles were fired from Iran.

It appears that between three to five ballistic missiles were fired toward Israeli territory, all of which were intercepted.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson said that at this stage, no calls have been received at MDA’s 101 emergency hotline regarding rocket impacts or injuries.

Earlier, the IDF announced that 60 IAF fighter jets, with the precise direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck over 20 military targets in Tehran.

As part of the broad effort to operate against Iran's nuclear weapons development project, IAF fighter jets struck weapons production sites, centrifuge production sites, as well as research and development sites of the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons development project, the statement said.

These sites were designated to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and pace of its uranium enrichment purpose of developing nuclear weapons, it added.