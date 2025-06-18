Over the past hours, 60 IAF fighter jets, with the precise direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck over 20 military targets in Tehran, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Wednesday.

As part of the broad effort to operate against Iran's nuclear weapons development project, IAF fighter jets struck weapons production sites, centrifuge production sites, as well as research and development sites of the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons development project, the statement said.

Missile production site struck in Iran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

These sites were designated to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and pace of its uranium enrichment purpose of developing nuclear weapons, it added.

“The Iranian regime enriches uranium far more than the needed amount for civilian use, with an emphasis on enrichment to high levels.”

“The Iranian regime used Iran's large territory and established its production sites in several areas spread widely across the country, in order to maintain the industry's continued operation,” said the IDF statement.

In noted that, for years, the IDF Intelligence Directorate gathered information about the Iranian regime's production industry.

As part of the latest strikes, factories producing raw materials and components for missile assembly, as well as sites for the production of Iran's air defense systems, were targeted.

“The Iranian regime launches missiles toward the State of Israel and its civilians, missiles produces in order to harm Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue to operate in order to degrade the missile program and to defend Israeli civilians,” said the statement.

“These factories produce missiles that the Iranian regime launches toward the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate against Iran's nuclear weapons development project in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” it concluded.