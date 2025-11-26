The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Adi Tamiza, 24, from Hebron, to 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman at the beach on the Bat Yam-Jaffa border.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was also given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay compensation of 75,000 shekels to the victim, a female soldier.

The incident occurred about three years ago when the victim was sitting alone on the beach. The prosecution requested a 15-year prison sentence for Tamiza, emphasizing the cruelty of the act in their sentencing arguments.

The judgment stated that for about thirty minutes, the young woman struggled with the defendant “in an attempt to save herself, her body, her soul, and her dignity.” The court noted that Tamiza used force, caused her injuries, and prevented her from seeking help, completely ignoring her screams.

Judge Yossi Toffef, who wrote the judgment on behalf of the panel of judges, emphasized that this is a serious crime: “When such an assault occurs as a ‘rape in the field,’ the court will be strict in its sentencing.” According to him, the sentence is meant “to protect the autonomy of the woman over her body and dignity” and to encourage women to report such crimes despite the difficulties involved.

Attorney Ravit Tzalah Mimon from the Tel Aviv District Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor in the case, said after the sentence was given: “After nearly two years of managing evidence in the case, the court yesterday handed down the sentence for the defendant, who did not take responsibility for his actions, expressed no regret, and showed no empathy toward the complainant.”

She added, “Throughout the trial, despite the significant emotional difficulty and harm to her, the victim, a young soldier of 19, bravely gave testimony and withstood cross-examination, which led to his conviction. With the sentencing, the victim, along with her family, can breathe a sigh of relief and begin the process of healing and recovery. The prosecution will continue to act with determination for justice, to protect victims of crime, and to ensure that sex offenders are held accountable.”