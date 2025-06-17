זירת הנפילה בהרצליה תיעוד מבצעי כב"ה מחוז דן

Five people were lightly wounded on Tuesday when a fragment of an Iranian missile hit a bus in a parking lot in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Another missile landed in an open area in central Israel.

Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel on Tuesday morning following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel.

Defense officials estimate that Iran launched approximately 20 missiles at the Jewish state, most of which were intercepted.

Sirens were sounded in Haifa and in other localities in northern Israel shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, following the detection of a missile that was launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

About an hour earlier, sirens were activated in the Gush Dan, Shfela, and Lachish regions of Israel shortly after 3:30 a.m., following the detection of three missiles that were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they launched the missiles toward the base from which Monday evening’s attack targeting Iran’s state broadcaster in Tehran originated.