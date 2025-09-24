זירת הפגיעה באילת מד"א

At least 50 people were injured on Wednesday evening, shortly before the end of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, in a UAV strike in Eilat’s tourist center, near the Mall Hayam mall.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), at least five were hit by shrapnel, with two in serious condition. Others suffered from anxiety. The injured were evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital in the city.

Eilat District Commander, Chief Superintendent Alon Kalfon, conducted a situation assessment at the scene. “We call on residents, city visitors, and tourists to avoid approaching the site and allow police, security, and rescue forces to restore order,” police said.

The IDF is investigating the failed interception attempt, which used the Iron Dome system. A security source explained that two interceptors were fired at the UAV, which flew extremely low over the city, making it impossible to intercept with fighter jets. The Houthis appear to be using the same method Hezbollah employed, sending UAVs at very low altitudes toward Eilat—almost at cruise missile height—making interception extremely difficult.

The IDF statement said: “An unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Yemen fell in the Eilat area. Interception attempts were carried out, and rescue forces are operating in the area where the report of the UAV impact was received.” Last week, a UAV launched from Yemen exploded near the entrance to the Jacob Hotel in Eilat.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in response to the drone attack: “I wish a full recovery to those injured in the UAV attack in Eilat. The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza—and they will learn the hard way. Those who harm Israel will be hit sevenfold."