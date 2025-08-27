The Eilat Magistrate's Court today (Wednesday) extended by six more days the detention of Asher Goldstein, an 88-year-old man who confessed over the weekend to murdering his son Saar in 1974.

In his latest interrogation, he retracted his previous version and claimed that he did not commit the act.

The elderly man, who previously served a prison sentence after murdering his wife, Levana, in 1976, was brought handcuffed to the courtroom. At the request of Judge Guy Avnon, the police agreed to remove the handcuffs. A police representative said that since the previous hearing, additional investigative actions have been carried out that strengthened the suspicion against him.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Goldstein, who is terminally ill, confessed to drowning his 5-year-old son near Coral Island in the Gulf of Eilat. Until his confession, the child's death was recorded as a "normal drowning."

According to records, the father served 11 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife, who was found burned in a burned-out car on the Arava Highway. Initially, it was believed to have been a car accident, but it later emerged that Goldstein staged her death.