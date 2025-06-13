In the early hours of Friday morning, the IDF's Intelligence Directorate identified that the senior chain of command of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had assembled in an underground command center to prepare for an attack on the State of Israel.

As part of the combined opening strike, IAF fighter jets struck the command center where the Commander of the IRGC’s Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was located along with other senior officials.

Along with Hajizadeh, the Commander of the UAV Force of the IRGC’s Air Force, Taher-pour, and the Commander of the Aerial Command of the IRGC’s Air Force, Davoud Shaykhian, were eliminated.

"The IRGC’s Air Force is responsible for repeated attacks against Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed.

Notably, Hajizadeh and his subordinates commanded Iran’s direct missile and UAV attacks against Israel in October 2024 and the direct missile strike in April 2024.

In addition, the senior officials who were eliminated led the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities in September 2019.

Hajizadeh publicly declared his commitment to Israel’s destruction at various events in recent years and played a central role in developing the Iranian regime’s plan for Israel's destruction.