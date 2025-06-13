In recent hours, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, completed a large-scale strike against the aerial defense array of the Iranian regime in western Iran.

As part of the strikes, dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers were destroyed.

Throughout the war, the IDF has systematically targeted the aerial defense systems of the Iranian regime and its proxies across the Middle East.

These strikes enhance the Israeli Air Force's freedom of aerial operation.