US President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News' Bret Baier on Thursday night, and commented for the first time on Israel's operation in Iran , “Operation Rising Lion”.

In the interview, the President acknowledged that he knew of the Israeli strikes in advance and that there were no surprises, but stressed the US was not involved militarily.

The President also expressed hope that Iran would still negotiate with the US.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," he said.

Asked about possible retaliation by Iran, Trump said, "We will defend Israel if necessary."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a statement after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense," he said.

"President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," added Rubio.