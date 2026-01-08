Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday morning condemned the Syrian regime's attacks on Aleppo's Kurdish minority, calling on the international community to speak out.

"The attacks by Syrian regime forces on the Kurdish minority in the city of Aleppo are severe and dangerous," he warned. "The international community in general and the West in particular have a moral duty toward the Kurds who fought bravely and successfully against ISIS."

Sa'ar also noted that, "The systematic and murderous oppression of various minorities in Syria contradicts the promises of a 'new Syria.' Silence from the international community will lead to an escalation of violence by the Syrian regime."

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office commented on the recent talks with representatives of the Syrian government in Paris.

"After a period of several months, diplomatic dialogue between Israel and Syria resumed with American backing and support," the PMO stated. "The dialogue took place as part of President Trump's vision for promoting peace in the Middle East, during which Israel emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing threats to its borders."

"Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security and to the need to promote economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries. It was agreed to continue the dialogue to promote common goals and maintain the security of the Druze minority in Syria," the PMO statement concluded.

Earlier, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported that an Israeli official expressed satisfaction with the talks and said that the Syrian side agreed to meet more frequently to reach agreements quickly and that both countries would undertake confidence-building measures. In addition, both countries expressed a desire "to reach a security agreement under Trump's vision for the Middle East."