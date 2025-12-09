תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל לסיכול טרור בטולכרם דובר צה"ל

As part of an ongoing Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police Samaria and Judea District intelligence and investigative effort uncovered a terror cell in Tulkarm

The interrogation of several terrorists revealed their involvement in carrying out terror attacks in the Tulkarm area in recent months has been uncovered, and they have been apprehended by the IDF.

During the Shin Bet investigation of one of the terrorists, Ahmad Abu Samra, information emerged suggesting that he was involved in planting an explosive device on a military vehicle this past September, injuring several soldiers as a result. He was also involved in an attempted terror attack in a similar manner against an additional military vehicle.

Furthermore, it was indicated that during the month of December, the terrorist took part in an explosive attack on a military SUV, in which the former Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade, Colonel A’, was injured.

As part of uncovering the infrastructure, additional suspects who were involved were detained for questioning by the ISA, among them Khalil Khrisha, a resident of Tulkarm. According to information received from his investigation, he took part in advancing explosive attacks, including the attack in which the former Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade was injured, and provided parts and materials needed for producing explosive devices.

Rockets that were found Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson

Following their investigation, IDF soldiers, guided by ISA intelligence, began a counterterrorism operation on November 17th, 2025, in the Tulkarm area. During the operation, three rockets at various stages of preparation, explosive devices, activation systems, explosive supplies, and materials for producing explosives were located. A warhead and an explosive material were uncovered in one of the rockets.

According to the IDF, the investigation and its results highlight the severity of the threat in the area and repeated attempts to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and additional targets, as well as the necessity for proactive and extensive operations in the area.

The IDF noted that the investigation is still ongoing.