An eight-year-old boy from Gaza, previously reported to have been killed by IDF forces in late May, has now been confirmed alive and safe, following a dramatic and complex rescue effort led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The revelation, supported by both Fox News and The Daily Wire, ends weeks of speculation and concern over the fate of the child, whose story had drawn international attention and scrutiny.

The boy, identified by GHF as Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden but more commonly referred to by his nickname Abboud, became the focal point of a viral claim made by former GHF contractor Tony Aguilar. Aguilar had alleged that the child, whom he called "Amir," was killed by Israeli forces outside a GHF aid distribution center on May 28. The account, accompanied by body camera footage and a detailed emotional narrative, was widely shared across media platforms and even discussed by members of the US Congress.

Following a careful investigation that spanned several weeks, GHF located Abboud alive with his mother, Najlaa. The two reappeared at a GHF Secure Distribution Site (SDS 3) on August 23, after which they were quietly extracted from Gaza to an undisclosed location for their protection. "Outside the Gaza Strip is nice," Abboud was quoted as saying, according to a translated interview verified by Fox News.

In addition to eyewitness reports, the GHF employed facial recognition software and biometric analysis to positively identify the child. They cross-referenced current images with those captured during the May aid distribution incident to confirm that Abboud was indeed the same child seen in Aguilar’s now-viral video. Additional footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows Abboud interacting joyfully with GHF personnel, providing further evidence of his well-being.

Reporting from The Daily Wire offered further insight, revealing that Abboud had left his stepmother’s care in July and had been living in hiding with his biological mother ever since. GHF personnel, including ex-military veterans and local staff, launched a covert search to locate the boy, ultimately rescuing him from a potentially dangerous environment.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, Executive Chair of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, issued a statement emphasizing the gravity of the situation: "We are overjoyed and deeply relieved that Aboud is safe, and that this story ends in hope. That outcome was never guaranteed, and it’s thanks to the courage and persistence of our team of American heroes, veterans who never stopped working to find him and bring him to safety in the most complex environment imaginable. While this story ends happily, it could have ended in tragedy."

Moore continued, criticizing the haste with which unverified narratives were circulated: "Too many people, including in the press and civil society, were quick to spread unverified claims without asking the most basic questions. When a child’s life is at stake, facts must matter more than headlines."

Chapin Fay, a GHF spokesperson, confirmed to both Fox News Digital and The Daily Wire that Abboud and Najlaa are now in a safe and undisclosed location. "We will not be disclosing their whereabouts at this time for their safety and security, but we have every belief that they are on their way to a new life," Fay stated.

Najlaa expressed deep gratitude toward those involved in their rescue. "My son and I suffered a lot. But we thank God. I thank everyone who helped me and stood by me," she said.

The original claim by Tony Aguilar had suggested that Abboud was fatally shot by the IDF following an emotional exchange in which the child had thanked him for food. However, both Fox News and The Daily Wire uncovered numerous inconsistencies in Aguilar’s retellings. He offered varying accounts of where the incident occurred, at times stating it happened near SDS 1, SDS 2, and finally SDS 3. Furthermore, GHF clarified that Aguilar’s position would not have permitted him to witness the kind of incident he described due to restrictions on movement and physical barriers at the aid distribution sites.

GHF also confirmed that no incidents involving IDF fire on civilians were recorded at any of its secure sites on May 28. Aguilar, who was terminated from his position in June for what GHF described as poor performance and erratic behavior, has continued to publicly share his version of the story despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

In its concluding remarks, GHF called for greater journalistic responsibility and warned of the risks associated with the spread of misinformation. The organization continues its humanitarian operations in Gaza and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring aid reaches those in need.