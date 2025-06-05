A senior Israeli security official has revealed that Israel has supplied weapons, equipment, and funds to certain clans in the Gaza Strip as part of a covert operation aimed at weakening Hamas.

The operation, coordinated by the IDF and the ISA (Shin Bet), involved transferring light arms and other resources to groups within Gaza. These efforts were conducted under strict secrecy, with Shin Bet officers overseeing the activities on the ground.

One of the primary recipients of this support is a group known as the "Anti-Terror Organization," led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a 32-year-old Bedouin resident of Rafah. Abu Shabab, who was previously imprisoned by Hamas on drug-related charges, has reportedly assembled around 300 operatives. His group is involved in securing aid convoys and Red Cross trucks in eastern Rafah, near the Morag Corridor.

The official emphasized the sensitive and exceptional nature of the mission, noting that it was not a typical military aid operation but carried out with a high profile. He mentioned that the assistance included light weapons, substantial equipment, and possibly funds, all sourced from within Gaza, such as confiscated or reclaimed arms.

When asked if it was explicitly stated that the resources were intended for groups in Gaza to fight Hamas, he responded, "Yes, you could say we understood that. It didn't need to be said because it was very clear from the discretion, the presence of Shin Bet officers in the area, and the white vehicles."

Security sources indicated that the operation aimed to "save the lives of IDF soldiers" and was described as a "planned and managed move, whose success still needs to be evaluated." They referred to it as a "governance alternative to Hamas."

Security sources indicate that this initiative is a strategic move to establish an alternative governance structure to Hamas in Gaza. The operation is ongoing, and its effectiveness is still under evaluation.