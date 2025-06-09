The third session of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cross-examination began Monday at the Tel Aviv District Court, continuing proceedings in Case 1000 and led by prosecutor Adv. Yonatan Tadmor.

Netanyahu’s attorney, Adv. Amit Hadad, requested that the day’s hearing be adjourned earlier than scheduled — at 1:45 p.m. — due to what he described as “an important diplomatic call.”

Prosecutor Tadmor asked that the cut time be made up on a different day.

Case 1000 involves allegations he accepted gifts from wealthy businessmen. In 2016, investigators began looking into allegations that Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah accepted costly gifts from Hollywood producer and former Israeli nuclear weapons agent Arnon Milchan and James Packer, a friend of Milchan's and billionaire investor. The gifts allegedly included expensive cigars, champagne, and jewelry, each valued in the thousands of dollars, which prosecutors tender is beyond the limits on gifts allowed to Israeli political officials by Knesset regulations.

Netanyahu is charged with using his political station and influence for various initiatives that would have helped Milchan, including tax exemptions, regulatory issues, and obtaining a US visa. Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust.