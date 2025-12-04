נתניהו: "זהו משפט הבאגס באני" ללא קרדיט

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in English this evening (Thursday), in which he addressed his trial and attacked the prosecution. During the video, Netanyahu referred to the crimes he is accused of in Case 1000, and called the entire process the "Bugs Bunny trial."

"I am accused of receiving favorable press coverage from a second-rate internet site," Netanyahu claimed, "that's the so-called 'bribe.' Except, as the trial progressed, it turned out that I didn't get favorable press coverage, I got unfavorable press coverage.

He said that the judges in the case called for the bribery section to be removed two years ago, but the prosecution refused. "Yes, it's a political trial," he claimed, "They're not interested in justice, they're interested in getting me out of office."

Later in the video, Netanyahu addressed the details of the indictment, saying that these were "ridiculous" allegations, the most prominent of which was the receipt of a Bugs Bunny doll from Arnon Milchan 29 years ago. "From now on, this trial will be known as the Bugs Bunny trial," he said.

He also referred to other gifts, including cigars from Milchan, and claimed that the entire process is being conducted on the basis of "idiodic charges." He said the trial has been going on for four years and is expected to last another two to three years, and in the meantime, he is required to come to court three times a week.

"This farce is costing the country a lot," Netanyahu concluded. "There's big things to do - there are peace treaties to get, there's AI and other technologies that are amazing, could change Israel, could change the Middle East, could change the world."

"That's what this trial is about - Bugs Bunny and cigars. Ridiculous."