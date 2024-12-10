Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify on Tuesday for the first time since the investigations against him were launched in 2016. What caused these trials, and what effects could they have?

Cause

Case 1000 - In 2016, investigators began looking into allegations that Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah accepted costly gifts from Hollywood producer and former Israeli nuclear weapons agent Arnon Milchan and James Packer, a friend of Milchan's and billionaire investor. The gifts allegedly included expensive cigars, champagne, and jewelry, each valued in the thousands of dollars, which prosecutors tender is beyond the limits on gifts allowed to Israeli political officials by Knesset regulations. Netanyahu is charged with using his political station and influence for various initiatives that would have helped Milchan, including tax exemptions, regulatory issues, and obtaining a US visa. Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust.

Case 2000 - In 2017, Netanyahu allegedly discussed with Arnon Mozes, the owner of Yediot Aharonot, the possibility of legislation that would benefit the newspaper and damage rival publication Israel Hayom. In exchange, Yediot Aharanot would push positive publicity for Netanyahu, his family, and allies, and negative publicity for his opponents. Here too, he was charged with fraud and breach of trust.

Case 4000 - Prosecutors allege that while holding the portfolio of Communications Minister, Netanyahu offered regulatory changes beneficial to Shaul Elovitch, owner of the Bezeq telecommunications conglomerate, in exchange for positive publicity for himself and his family from the Bezeq-owned news site Walla. He was charged with fraud, breach of trust, and receiving bribes.

The charges were filed in the Jerusalem District Court in 2019, on the order of AG Avichai Mandelblit. As a result of the charges and indictment, Netanyahu was required to relinquish his ministerial portfolios save that of the Prime Minister. Following a failed bid for immunity in the Knesset, the trial began in 2020. Netanyahu was present for the initial hearings but has been absent from most subsequent ones, and has repeatedly requested that the trial be delayed or postponed due to various matters he declared of national importance, among them the coronavirus crisis and the Swords of Iron War.

Effect

The trials as a whole, as well as the prosecution's demand that Netanyahu testify, have been the source of significant political protests in Israel, with supporters claiming that he is the victim of unjust prosecution and detractors claiming that he is attempting to place himself above the law.

With Netanyahu's majority of 64 seats in the most recent elections, several members of the coalition have proposed various laws intended to prevent him from being prosecuted until and unless he were to leave office, at the very least. Netanyahu himself has not supported these attempts, and at a press conference last night declared that he is glad to testify as a way of dismissing the allegations against him.

Netanyahu has not yet formally announced where he will be testifying. Although the case is being held in a Jerusalem court, his security detail has recommended that he be allowed to testify from the fortified bunker under the Kiriya base in Tel Aviv.

There is an ongoing discussion as to whether he is to be considered incapacitated at the time of his testimony. Practically speaking, this would leave Justice Minister Yariv Levin to assume his additional title of Deputy Prime Minister, with all attendant responsibilities and authority, until Netanyahu has finished his testimony. Netanyahu has fought against this, declaring that only the people, by election, will decide who is to be the Prime Minister.

Many coalition ministers have declared that they will attend the trial as a show of support for Netanyahu. This has led to significant lobbying to move all votes in the Knesset away from trial dates to prevent the opposition from gaining a temporary majority.

If convicted, Netanyahu could face stiff fines, several years in prison, and possibly be barred from public office.