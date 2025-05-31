United Airlines has announced that it will resume its flights from Newark Airport in New York to Tel Aviv earlier than originally planned.

According to the company’s statement, flights will resume on June 5. The first United flight from Newark to Tel Aviv is scheduled to depart this coming Thursday.

The airline emphasized that the decision to resume operations was made following a comprehensive operational assessment, in close coordination with pilot and crew unions.

AirBaltic also announced Saturday that it will resume its flights to Israel on June 6. In addition, Air France resumed flights to Ben Gurion Airport this past Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has also announced that they will resume flights.

Airlines that have not yet resumed flights to Israel include Lufthansa, which is not expected to return until June 15, and British Airways and Ryanair, both of which have extended their flight suspensions until the end of July.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair announced last Wednesday that it is canceling all flights to Israel through July 31.

British Airways announced about a week ago that it is canceling all its flights to Israel until the end of July.