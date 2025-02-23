Defense Minister Katz: 'Hezbollah specializes in funerals, we in victories'

Defense Minister Israel Katz referred to the Israeli Air Force planes circling in the skies over Beirut during the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah saying that this sends a clear and unambiguous message to the terrorist organization.

"The Israeli Air Force planes that are now circling in the skies over Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are conveying a clear message: whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel – that will be their end," Katz said.

He added: "You will specialize in funerals – and we in victories."

Nasrallah was eliminated in an airstrike on Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the heart of Beirut in September 2024.