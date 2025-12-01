The US government has submitted a formal and urgent request to the Lebanese government demanding the return of a GBU-39B precision-guided bomb that was launched during an Israeli strike in Beirut - but was found intact in a populated area.

According to reports, the weapon is an advanced smart bomb equipped with highly sensitive targeting technology. It was found in southern Beirut, a district traditionally controlled by Hezbollah.

Footage from the scene shows the munition lying in the middle of a major street, apparently undamaged. The bomb was fired during last week’s operation that killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff.

Washington’s primary concern is that classified American technology could fall into the hands of Hezbollah or be transferred to hostile state actors such as Iran, Russia, or China.

US security officials noted that bombs of this type contain advanced navigation systems and a precision penetration capability designed to strike fortified targets.