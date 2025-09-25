Hezbollah marked on Tuesday evening the first anniversary of the elimination of its Secretary-Generals Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine with a controversial display at Beirut’s iconic Raouche Rock.

The commemoration began with a maritime procession from the Ouzai port, followed by the Lebanese national anthem and the Hezbollah anthem performed by the Imam Mahdi Scouts’ central band. At 6:50 p.m., laser lights projected the Lebanese flag, followed by images of Nasrallah and Safieddine with the slogan “We remain loyal.”

The event sparked significant political and public backlash in the days leading up to it. Hezbollah announced a 17-day program of memorial activities, including illuminating the rock with images of the two leaders. Several parliamentarians condemned the move, stressing that Raouche Rock is a national landmark symbolizing Beirut and Lebanon, not a platform for partisan displays.

MP Nabil Badr wrote on X that such memorials should take place “in spaces that represent their supporters, not on a landmark tied to the identity of the entire nation.” Beirut MP Fouad Makhzoumi warned that projecting Nasrallah’s image on the rock was “a provocation and a threat to the unity of the capital,” adding that no official permit had been granted for the act.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also denounced the illumination as a violation of the conditions set by Beirut’s governor, which explicitly prohibited any light projections on the rock. Salam called for legal action against those responsible, describing the incident as “a blatant breach of commitments” that undermines the authority of state institutions.

Despite the controversy, Hezbollah proceeded, projecting not only the images of Nasrallah and Safieddine but also pictures of Nasrallah alongside former Prime Ministers Rafik Hariri and Saad Hariri, as well as Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. Supporters gathered along Beirut’s seafront promenade, waving party flags and chanting slogans as the display unfolded.

Raouche Rock, located on Beirut’s western coastline, is considered one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Rising from the sea as two massive stone formations, one larger than the other, it is believed to have been shaped over thousands of years by waves and wind, while some traditions link its origin to a 13th-century earthquake. Beyond its geological significance, the rock has become a cultural emblem of Beirut. From the Corniche overlooking it, visitors, locals, and tourists alike take photos, stroll, and enjoy the seafront cafes. It has appeared in films, postcards, and tourism campaigns as a symbol of the capital. Often called “the Rock of Love,” it is associated with popular tales and small boat rides that circle and pass through its natural arch. The name “Raouche” is thought to derive either from the Aramaic and Syriac word “Rosh,” meaning head or peak, or from the French “roche,” meaning rock, which entered common use during the Mandate period.

Nasrallah was killed on September 27, 2024, in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Beirut. Safieddine was eliminated days later on October 3, following a series of attacks that struck Hezbollah leadership during the conflict with Israel that began in October 2023.