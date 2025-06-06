The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday blasted the decision by the Trump administration to sanction four of its judges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions in a statement, saying they target Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia.

Two of the sanctioned judges authorized the arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant which the court issued last November. The others authorized an ICC investigation into abuses by US personnel in Afghanistan.

The ICC said in response that it “deplores” the US sanctions, calling them “a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all corners of the globe.”

The ICC said in its statemen that it “stands fully behind its personnel, and will continue its work undeterred, in strict accordance with the Rome Statute and the principles of fairness and due process, with a view to bringing justice to victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression.”

“Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict. It only emboldens those who believe they can act with impunity,” the court said. “These sanctions are not only directed at designated individuals, they also target all those who support the Court, including nationals and corporate entities of States Parties.”

“They are aimed against innocent victims in all Situations before the Court, as well as the rule of law, peace, security and the prevention of the gravest crimes that shock the conscience of humanity,” it added.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, meanwhile, welcomed the US sanctions, writing on X, “Thank you Secretary Rubio. You are right. The ICC’s dangerous abuse of power and illegitimate infringement of sovereignty and national security of democracies fighting terrorism like the US and Israel must stop.”

Thursday’s sanctions are in line with an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC which President Trump signed in February.

A week later, the US announced it had added Karim Khan, the ICC Chief Prosecutor, to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, actively sanctioning him.

Under the sanctions, all of Khan's assets in the US were frozen.