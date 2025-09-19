The Foreign Ministry updated that an attempt was made on Friday evening to break into and set fire to the lobby of the Israeli Embassy building in The Hague.

"The perpetrator was apprehended and detained by local police. All embassy staff are safe," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Friday’s incident comes a month after an incident of vandalism at the Israeli Embassy building in The Hague.

That incident occurred when three individuals arrived at the building, poured paint on the entrance, and shattered the door.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the incident was handled by the local security authorities, and the three individuals were arrested by the police.

