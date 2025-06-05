Trump sanctions ICC judges

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court over what it called the court’s “illegitimate actions” targeting the United States and Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions in a statement, saying they target Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia.

Two of the sanctioned judges authorized the arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The other authorized an ICC investigation into abuses by US personnel in Afghanistan.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” Rubio said in his statement. “The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”

In February, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC.

A week later, the US announced it had added Karim Khan, the ICC Chief Prosecutor, to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, actively sanctioning him.

Under the sanctions, all of Khan's assets in the US were frozen.