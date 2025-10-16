Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, reiterated his vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Netanyahu enters New York City and stated that he would "exhaust every legal option" to put Israel's leader in handcuffs.

Speaking with Martha MacCallum on Fox News yesterday (Wednesday), Mandani claimed that carrying out the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Netanyahu would uphold international law.

"I’ve said that this is a city that believes [in] international law, and this is a city that wants to uplift and uphold those beliefs," he said.

When pressed that the US is not party to the ICC, he stated: "The Criminal Court, however, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, as it has for Vladimir Putin. I've said that I believe that we should uphold arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court and that we would… do so only in abiding with all of the laws in front of us."

Mamdani added that he would "exhaust every legal option" to ensure Netanyahu is arrested.

Mamdani has been vehemently anti-Israel for many years. He criticized Israel immediately after the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization and has claimed that Israel's retaliation against Hamas was "genocide." He has also refused to call for the disarmament of Hamas and to denounce the phrase "globalize the Intifada," a call for violence and murder against civilians, particularly Jews.