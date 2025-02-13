The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced on Thursday that it has added Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, actively sanctioning him.

Under the sanctions, all of Khan's assets in the US will be frozen.

The move comes one week after US President Donald Trump an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC.

The executive order states that the ICC “has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

It notes that “the ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC. Neither country has ever recognized the ICC's jurisdiction, and both nations are thriving democracies with militaries that strictly adhere to the laws of war."

The order further states: "The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States."