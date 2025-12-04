שר הביטחון במפגש עם פצועים בסורוקה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning visited Soroka Medical Center, meeting IDF soldiers who were injured by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The Golani Reconnaissance Unit soldiers and a combat NCO from the Gaza Division were wounded Wednesday when Hamas violated the ceasefire and attacked IDF forces stationed in Gaza.

During the visit, the minister spoke with the injured soldiers and their families, offering support and expressing deep appreciation for their courage and determination in confronting the terrorists.

“I spoke with the wounded and their families, strengthened them, and expressed on behalf of the citizens of Israel our profound gratitude for their heroism and for the determination with which they fought the enemy. The brave IDF soldiers are acting to defend the State of Israel, and we are committed to standing behind them at all times,” Katz said.

He added: “We will continue to act forcefully against every violation and against Hamas’ terror infrastructure in Gaza, until the last hostage is returned and all of Hamas’ capabilities are destroyed.”