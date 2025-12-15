Defense Minister Israel Katz, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, and Director General of the Jerusalem Municipality Ariella Rajuan signed an agreement for strategic cooperation under which significant defense projects will be transferred to the capital.

The agreement includes the establishment of a complex for the Directorate for Research and Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure at the city entance. In addition, a new IDF museum will be established near the Mandel Institute, while preserving open public space and adapting the project to urban development.

It was also determined that the recruitment office in Jerusalem will be upgraded to meet the growing needs of the IDF, including consideration of a new location. In addition, IDF colleges will be transferred from the Glilot to Jerusalem, to an area accessible and connected to public transport, and housing projects for career soldiers will be integrated, led by the Jerusalem Municipality in cooperation with the IDF Human Resources Directorate.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "In every public role I filled I have maintained my deep commitment to the city of Jerusalem. The Defense Ministry declares today in the clearest way that Jerusalem is becoming home to our central areas of activity. The signing of this agreement takes place at a challenging time after two years of war. The agreement is a clear statement that Jerusalem is being built, developed and strengthened as the eternal capital of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people. That is the best answer to our enemies."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion added, "This is a significant moment that will strengthen Jerusalem and place it at the forefront of national security. This is a strategic move that will create new centers of power in the city, strengthen the municipal economy, and deepen Jerusalem's standing as a city that leads the State of Israel forward."

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, noted, "National security also means a strong and developing Jerusalem. In this spirit and in accordance with the Ministry of Defense's strategy, we decided to significantly increase the deployment of the Ministry of Defense and the IDF in Jerusalem. From here we go to work. Our actions will speak."