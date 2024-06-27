Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Thursday announced the imposition of additional sanctions on so-called "extremist settlers."

The announcement reads, "This round of sanctions lists seven individuals and five entities for their role in facilitating, supporting or financially contributing to acts of violence by Israeli extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property."

"Extremist settler violence has resulted in loss of life and damage to Palestinian property and farming lands. These attacks have also resulted in the forced displacement of Palestinian communities, contributing to insecurity for both Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank," the Foreign Ministry claimed.

"Attacks by extremist Israeli settlers—a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region—undermine the human rights of Palestinians, prospects for a two-state solution and pose significant risks to regional security," the ministry stated.

Joly said, “We remain deeply concerned by extremist settler violence in the West Bank and condemn such acts, not only for the significant impact they have on Palestinian lives, but also for the corrosive impact they have on prospects for lasting peace. We call on authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable.”

The seven people on whom the sanctions were imposed were named as Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman.

The five entities were named as Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm.

In May, Joly announced that Canada was imposing sanctions on four Israelis it considers "extremist settlers."

The four individuals were named as David Chai Chasdai, Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Moshe Sharvit.