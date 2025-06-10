The United States Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned five individuals and five foreign-based charities accused of funding Hamas’s military wing and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) under the guise of humanitarian aid.

According to the Treasury, the designated entities are prominent financial supporters of Hamas's military activities, and the funds were raised under the pretense of providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza and elsewhere. A separate organization linked to the PFLP was also sanctioned.

“This action underscores the importance of safeguarding the charitable sector from abuse by terrorists like Hamas and the PFLP,” stated Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender. He emphasized the US commitment to preventing terrorist organizations from exploiting humanitarian crises for violent ends.

The sanctions, issued under Executive Order 13224 as amended, target a network of fraudulent non-profit organizations that the Treasury says serve as financial fronts for terror groups. These include:

Al Weam Charitable Society (Gaza) , described as controlled by Hamas and fully integrated into its military wing. Its chairman, Muhammad Sami Muhammad Abu Marei, is alleged to be a Hamas operative who used the organization to fundraise for the group.

, described as controlled by Hamas and fully integrated into its military wing. Its chairman, Muhammad Sami Muhammad Abu Marei, is alleged to be a Hamas operative who used the organization to fundraise for the group. Filistin Vakfi (Türkiye) , whose president, Zeki Abdullah Ibrahim Ararawi, led fundraising campaigns for Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

, whose president, Zeki Abdullah Ibrahim Ararawi, led fundraising campaigns for Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attacks. El Baraka Association for Charitable and Humanitarian Work (Algeria) , accused of diverting humanitarian donations to Hamas under the direction of its president, Ahmed Brahimi.

, accused of diverting humanitarian donations to Hamas under the direction of its president, Ahmed Brahimi. Israa Charitable Foundation Netherlands , linked to the Union of Good—a group designated in 2008 for funding Hamas. The Foundation’s representatives, Amin Ghazi Abu Rashed and Israa Abou Rashed, were named as key fundraisers.

, linked to the Union of Good—a group designated in 2008 for funding Hamas. The Foundation’s representatives, Amin Ghazi Abu Rashed and Israa Abou Rashed, were named as key fundraisers. Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association , based in the West Bank, alleged to be affiliated with the PFLP and to have received support coordinated by PFLP operative Khaled Barakat.

, based in the West Bank, alleged to be affiliated with the PFLP and to have received support coordinated by PFLP operative Khaled Barakat. Associazione Benefica La Cupola d’Oro (Italy), created by sanctioned individual Mohammad Hannoun, allegedly used to evade sanctions and support Hamas financially.

The Treasury reaffirmed that these measures aim to expose the misuse of the nonprofit sector for terrorist financing and reduce related risks. “These organizations exploit the generosity of international donors at the expense of the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

Under the sanctions, all US-based assets of the designated entities and individuals are frozen, and US persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions involving them. The action also places foreign financial institutions at risk of secondary sanctions should they facilitate significant transactions for the designated individuals or entities.

The Treasury noted its continued collaboration with international partners, referencing prior joint actions with Australia and the United Kingdom against Hamas financial networks.