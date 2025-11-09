פעילות הלוחמים והשמדת המנהרות דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, the troops of the 36th Division have been operating in the area of Khan Yunis, located east of the Yellow Line, in accordance with the agreement and the directives of the political echelon.

The troops carried out a mission to locate and dismantle above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructure remaining in the area, which was used by terrorist organizations for activities against IDF troops.

פעילות לאיתור מנהרות בעזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past month, soldiers of the 7th Brigade, Golani Brigade and Yahalom unit, uncovered and dismantled four underground tunnel routes.

In addition, the troops located and dismantled dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, where numerous weapons were found.

IDF troops operating under the Southern Command continue to operate near the Yellow Line to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to Israeli civilians.