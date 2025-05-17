IDF broadens Gaza offensive: 'Gideon's Chariots' begins

Strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF announced on Friday evening that it is working to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip as part of the preparations to expand the military campaign against Hamas.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF has begun extensive strikes and deployed forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the initial stages of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all objectives of the war, including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

"IDF forces under the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and fulfill the war's objectives," it added.

A senior defense official recently provided more details about "Operation Gideon’s Chariots," and stated that the goal will be "to defeat and subdue Hamas in Gaza and release all hostages."

The source said, "In accordance with the plan formulated by the Chief of Staff and the IDF Command and approved by the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister, the IDF will increase its forces and act forcefully to defeat and subdue Hamas and destroy its military and governmental capabilities, while creating strong pressure for the release of all the hostages. A strong protective envelope will be provided to the forces maneuvering from land, air, and sea, while using heavy equipment to neutralize explosive devices and destroy threatening structures."

The source noted that the IDF intends to create a complete separation between Gazan civilians and Hamas terrorists.

"A central component of the plan is the broad evacuation of the entire Gazan population from the fighting zones, including northern Gaza, to areas in southern Gaza, while creating a separation between them and Hamas terrorists - in order to allow the IDF operational freedom of action. Unlike in the past, the IDF will remain in any area that is conquered, in order to prevent the return of terrorism, and will handle any area that is cleared in accordance with the Rafah model, where all threats were eliminated and it became part of the security zone."

Addressing the issue of humanitarian aid, he stated, “A humanitarian plan will be implemented, as presented yesterday by the IDF and approved by the cabinet, that distinguishes between the aid and Hamas by using civilian companies and designating areas that will be secured by the IDF. This includes a sterile zone in the Rafah area beyond the Morag route, where entrants will be screened by the IDF to prevent Hamas operatives from gaining access.”

Notably, the IDF statement on Friday came hours after a senior Israeli official, quoted by Kan 11 News, said that if a deal for the release of hostages is not reached in the coming days, the IDF's maneuver in Gaza will begin.

The official added, "Once we start, there will be no pauses."

