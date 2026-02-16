תיעוד: כך הוברח הטבק דוברות מתפ"ש

At the Kerem Shalom crossing today (Monday), an unusual attempt to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of tobacco hidden inside canned grape containers was foiled.

The smuggling attempt was detected and thwarted as part of the security checks conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Crossings Authority, in cooperation with representatives from the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza.

The truck was carrying a food shipment purchased by an Israeli company authorized under the private sector aid entry mechanism.

Following the discovery of the smuggling, the truck and its entire contents were seized and transferred for further handling by customs and other authorized officials.

In response to the incident, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, ordered the immediate suspension of the authorization granted to the company to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, pending further notice.

The decision was made due to the severity of the case, aiming to maintain the integrity of the aid mechanism and prevent its misuse for unlawful purposes.