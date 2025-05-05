A senior security source addressed the expansion of the fighting in Gaza, which has been codenamed "Operation Gideon Chariots," and stated that the goal will be "to defeat and subdue Hamas in Gaza and release all hostages."

According to the source, "In accordance with the plan formulated by the Chief of Staff and the IDF Command and approved by the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister, the IDF will increase its forces and act forcefully to defeat and subdue Hamas and destroy its military and governmental capabilities, while creating strong pressure for the release of all the hostages. A strong protective envelope will be provided to the forces maneuvering from land, air, and sea, while using heavy equipment to neutralize explosive devices and destroy threatening structures."

The security source noted that the IDF intends to create a complete separation between Gazan civilians and Hamas terrorists. "A central component of the plan is the broad evacuation of the entire Gazan population from the fighting zones, including northern Gaza, to areas in southern Gaza, while creating a separation between them and Hamas terrorists - in order to allow the IDF operational freedom of action. Unlike in the past, the IDF will remain in any area that is conquered, in order to prevent the return of terrorism, and will handle any area that is cleared in accordance with the Rafah model, where all threats were eliminated and it became part of the security zone."

Addressing the issue of humanitarian aid, he stated, “A humanitarian plan will be implemented, as presented yesterday by the IDF and approved by the cabinet, that distinguishes between the aid and Hamas by using civilian companies and designating areas that will be secured by the IDF. This includes a sterile zone in the Rafah area beyond the Morag route, where entrants will be screened by the IDF to prevent Hamas operatives from gaining access.”

He noted that the operation will only begin after US President Donald Trump concludes his visit to the region in ten days, and this period will serve as the last chance for Hamas to carry out a hostage deal according to the model outlined by US envoy Steve Witkoff. "The military’s preparations ahead of the ground maneuver will create a window of opportunity — until the end of the US president’s visit—for a hostage deal under the ‘Witkoff model.’ In such a scenario, Israel will seek to retain territory that has been cleared and incorporated into the buffer zone beyond the March lines. Under any temporary or permanent arrangement, Israel will not withdraw from the security buffer zone around Gaza, which is intended to protect Israeli communities and prevent weapons from being smuggled to Hamas.”

“If no hostage deal is reached, Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ will begin with great force and will not end until all its objectives are achieved," he warned.