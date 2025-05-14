Dramatic footage from a rare IDF airstrike in Khan Yunis was released Wednesday, showing Gaza residents walking through an open area before sudden explosions and fire erupt at the site.

The strike targeted an underground command-and-control complex located beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza.

Israel confirmed the target of the operation was Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza and brother of Yahya Sinwar. At this time, it is still unknown whether he was killed in the strike. According to reports, the attack involved approximately 40 bunker-busting bombs, totaling around one ton in explosives.

The strike was authorized about an hour before execution by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Within Israel's defense establishment, there is growing belief that Sinwar was indeed killed in the strike, though no official confirmation has been released. Senior Israeli officials stated that if confirmed, his elimination would mark a significant development likely to positively impact hostage negotiations, as Sinwar is considered a key obstacle to the process.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reported 28 dead and dozens injured in the late-night strike, which hit a heavily fortified Hamas command center in Khan Yunis.