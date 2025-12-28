A joint Israeli-Italian intelligence effort has dealt a severe blow to Hamas's infrastructure in Europe.

Seven senior operatives in the terrorist organization have been arrested in Italy, led by Mohammed Hannoun, head of Hamas in Italy and a member of the organization's leadership on the continent.

The arrests were made following cooperation between an Israeli task force, which included the Economic Counterterrorism Headquarters (ECT) in the Defense Ministry, the Israel Police Intelligence Division, the IDF Intelligence Division and the Shin Bet. The team passed information and evidence to the law enforcement authorities in Italy through agreed channels.

During the operation, assets, money and property were seized. It is suspected that those involved worked over time to transfer funds to the military and civilian arms of Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the success and said, "Hamas terrorists and all those who seek to harm us do not and will not have a safe haven - neither in the Middle East nor in Europe. Israel will act resolutely to reach every terrorist and everyone who assists terrorism that acts against it. Anyone who thinks that they can finance terrorism and hide overseas is mistaken."