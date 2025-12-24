The Hamas terror group violated the ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, causing injuries to an IDF soldier.

In the incident, an IDF officer from the Golani Brigade was lightly injured when a Namer APC (armored personnel carrier) hit an explosive device. The incident occurred in the Jenina neighborhood in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), an explosive device was detonated against an IDF vehicle during operational activity aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rafah," the IDF confirmed. "As a result, a combat officer was lightly injured and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified."

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "The Hamas terror organization continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump’s 20-point plan."

"Their ongoing and continuing public refusal to disarm is an ongoing flagrant violation and again today their violent intentions and violations were confirmed by their detonation of an IED that wounded an IDF officer."

The statement stressed, "Hamas must be held to the agreement that they signed on, which includes removal from governance, demilitarization and de-radicalization."

"Israel will respond accordingly."