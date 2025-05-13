Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Tuesday morning with IDF Staff Sergeant Edan Alexander, who was freed Monday evening from Hamas captivity and is currently recovering at Ichilov Hospital.

Netanyahu began the call by saying, “Edan, it’s so good to hear you. We are overjoyed — your father and mother are happy, and all of Israel is happy. I want you to know that. It’s truly a wonderful moment. How are you feeling?”

Alexander responded, “It’s crazy, unbelievable. I’m okay — weak, but slowly I’ll return to who I was. It’s all a matter of time.”

Netanyahu continued, “Are your parents with you now? First, give them a hug, because all of Israel is embracing all three of you. And your whole family — grandparents too — today everyone is one big family. I have one more request, just one instruction — apart from the fact that you're a free man — listen to the doctors, because we have an amazing team and treatment plan. You really sound like you’re on the right track. So, welcome back with all my heart — truly from my entire heart — and real blessings from all of Israel.”

Also present with Edan was US envoy Steve Witkoff, to whom Netanyahu addressed warm words: “You have here a particularly brave Israeli soldier who is also a passionate supporter of the US-Israel alliance. We deeply appreciate the support you and President Trump provided. Of course, we also greatly value the soldiers of the IDF who are prepared to act in any way if the rest of our friends — our other hostages — are not released. This is a tremendous moment — thank you.”

Witkoff replied, “Mr. Prime Minister, I told Edan and his family about everything you did in recent days to make this happen. It was a tense negotiation, and the way you enabled it to unfold was critical. And thanks to you, Edan came home to his family today.”

Alexander also spoke with US President Donald Trump during Witkoff’s visit. On his X account, Witkoff wrote: “We had the opportunity to speak with the President of the United States, whose leadership made this possible. We are committed to bringing every hostage home.”

“It was an honor to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to many,” Witkoff added.