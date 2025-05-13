Edan Alexander speaks with President Trump

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler visited released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Tuesday morning at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

During the visit, Alexander spoke with US President Donald Trump on Witkoff's phone.

"After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many," Witkoff wrote on social media.

He added: "We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home."

Witkoff and Boehler are expected to visit Hostages Square in Tel Aviv and meet the families of hostages.

עידן אלכסנדר מגיע לבית החולים רועי אברהם/ לע"מ

Earlier on Tuesday, Alexander's family announced that he decided not to travel to Qatar to meet with US President Donald Trump, who played a role in advancing his release.

The Alexander family stated, “His medical condition requires rest. Edan will meet with Trump later in the United States.”

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had expressed interest in meeting Alexander during his visit to the Middle East, pending Alexander’s health, and there was even talk of a potential meeting with both Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha.

In response, Alexander’s family clarified: “President Trump and the Emir of Qatar want Edan to come meet them in their country, but everything depends solely on Edan’s will and his medical condition.”