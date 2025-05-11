Iran warns US ahead of Oman talks: We will not retreat from our nuclear rights

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Saturday that the Islamic Republic will not yield on its nuclear rights if ongoing negotiations with the United States are aimed at stripping Tehran of them, Reuters reported.

Speaking in Doha ahead of another round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States scheduled to take place in Oman, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran views its nuclear capabilities as non-negotiable.

"If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

"In its indirect talks with the United States, Iran emphasizes its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and clearly declares that it is not seeking nuclear weapons," he stated.

"Iran continues negotiations in good faith, and if the goal of these talks is to ensure the non-acquisition of nuclear weapons, an agreement is possible. However, if the aim is to limit Iran’s nuclear rights, Iran will never retreat from its rights," Araghchi stated.

Iran has consistently stated that its uranium enrichment program is a sovereign right and has rejected any demands for a complete halt, often referred to as "zero enrichment," which some US officials have pushed for.

On Friday, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Iran, said in an interview that Iran’s "enrichment facilities have to be dismantled" under any potential agreement with Washington.

Trump has repeatedly stressed that he would prefer to reach a solution with Iran diplomatically but has kept the military option on the table.

Earlier this week, Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up… or just de-nuke them,” he said, in an apparent reference to Iran’s nuclear centrifuges.

“There are only two alternatives there, blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously,” Trump stated.