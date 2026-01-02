Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, uploaded a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday in which he expresses support for the demonstrators protesting the Iranian regime.

Ben-Gvir wrote in Farsi: "The Iranian people deserve to be free, free of the murderous dictator Khamenei." He concluded the post by affirming: "We are with you!"

The Minister included an AI-generated image of a broken bust of the Iranian Supreme Leader next to a noose and burning Islamic Republic flag. The image is accompanied by the words: "Death to the dictator" in Farsi and "The dictator must fall" in English.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump warned that America could intervene in the massive protests within Iran against the Ayatollah's regime if Iranian authorities shoot protesters.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote.