Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, discussed Trump's approach to foreign policy with Breitbart News, focusing on the President's preference for diplomacy over military intervention in resolving global conflicts, especially in regard to Iran’s nuclear program.

Witkoff highlighted that Trump believed in "peace through strength," a policy that asserts the importance of diplomatic engagement rather than resorting to military force. He explained that although Trump, as the leader of the world's most powerful nation, had the ability to deploy military action if necessary, he frequently chose diplomacy as a more productive tool to resolve conflicts.

“When it comes to resolving issues, especially the Iran nuclear crisis, President Trump sees diplomacy as the most effective long-term solution,” Witkoff remarked. “He believes in peace through strength, which essentially means that resorting to violence and war is not necessarily in the best interest of the country and not necessarily the best way to effect truces, ceasefires, or permanent peace—whatever we want to call it.”

Trump’s approach to Iran, according to Witkoff, has always been focused on preventing the country from advancing its nuclear enrichment program. He believes that securing a peaceful resolution with Iran, one that encourages the country to voluntarily dismantle its nuclear capabilities, is far more permanent and effective than military intervention.

Witkoff emphasized that the President’s policy is aimed at ensuring Iran moves away from an enrichment process that could potentially lead to the production of nuclear weapons. “If we get them to voluntarily shift away from an enrichment program where they can enrich to not have centrifuges, to not have material that can be enriched to weapons-grade levels, that is the most permanent way to make sure that they never get a weapon,” Witkoff said.

Trump, Witkoff explained, has always believed that diplomacy can yield lasting results, particularly in situations like the Iranian nuclear threat. He expressed support for the president’s strategy of pushing for a peaceful solution rather than resorting to military strikes, noting that diplomacy has the potential to create long-term stability in the region.

In response to criticism from military advocates, Witkoff pointed out that there are those who view military intervention as the only viable option in addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “There is absolutely a ‘neocon element’ that believes war is the only way to solve things,” Witkoff stated. He further explained that these critics often suffer from “confirmation bias,” believing that force is the only solution, without considering the long-term consequences.

Witkoff firmly rejected the notion that diplomacy with Iran is a form of manipulation. He explained that Trump’s strong leadership would ensure that any negotiations are in the best interest of the United States. “If the Iranians think they can procrastinate at the table, they won’t get very far. The alternative, as the president says, will not be a great one for them.”

His comments follow three rounds of talks between the US and Iran on Iran’s nuclear program in recent weeks, though a planned fourth round of negotiations was postponed without a new date announced.

After the third round of talks between the US and Iran, a US official told Axios that the talks “were positive and productive. There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal."

Trump has repeatedly stressed that he would prefer to reach a solution with Iran diplomatically but has kept the military option on the table.

Earlier this week, Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up… or just de-nuke them,” he said, in an apparent reference to Iran’s nuclear centrifuges.

“There are only two alternatives there, blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously,” Trump stated.

