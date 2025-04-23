The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will depart for a three-nation diplomatic tour of the Middle East next month, with scheduled visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday that the trip will take place from May 13 through May 16. This will mark the president’s second international visit since returning to office, after he announced plans to attend the funeral of Pope Francis later this week.

Speaking during a press briefing and quoted by Politico, Leavitt noted that the president’s engagements in the Gulf are part of broader efforts to reinforce strategic partnerships in the region.

“He will have many bilateral meetings and talks and we look forward to the trip,” she said.

The White House had previously confirmed that Trump would visit Saudi Arabia in May, though specific dates were not provided at the time for what was originally planned to be his first foreign visit since the start of his second term.

The visit comes as the three Gulf nations—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—have played key roles in recent diplomatic efforts, notably in facilitating ceasefire discussions concerning the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.