US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel on Sunday for high-level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the implementation of the American plan to end the war in Gaza.

A source familiar with the matter said Kushner is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. Both the White House and the Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the visit.

Kushner and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff helped broker President Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the two-year war in the Gaza Strip, which was announced in September. The plan began with a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, followed by the release of hostages held by Hamas. Since then, the terror organization has released 20 living hostages and the remains of 24 others. Four deceased hostages remain in Hamas custody.

The next phase of the ceasefire agreement includes the deployment of a multinational force that would gradually assume security responsibilities in Gaza from the IDF. However, Israel has made clear its opposition to Turkish involvement in such a force.

Kushner’s visit comes amid growing diplomatic efforts to stabilize Gaza and ensure the safe return of hostages, while navigating sensitive regional dynamics surrounding foreign military presence.