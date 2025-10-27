Last week, White House press correspondent Jake Turx, asked an extraordinary question in the press briefing room: “Has President Trump’s team been discussing the rebuilding of the Third Temple in Jerusalem?” The press secretary’s answer was short, “No, it has not been discussed.”

But that’s not the story. The story is that the question was even asked. In the White House. In front of the world.

For the first time in modern history, the idea of rebuilding the Temple, the beating heart of Jewish destiny, has entered the halls of global power.

We are living in prophetic times.

For two thousand years, we have ended our prayers with “Next year in Jerusalem,” dreaming of the day we would rebuild what was destroyed, including the Temple. Now, in our lifetime, the conversation has begun, openly, seriously, and unashamedly.

This is not a coincidence. This is divine choreography.

But as this prophetic moment unfolds, we are faced with a critical question: Will President Trump follow the ways of Achashvarosh, or will he be Cyrus?

Cyrus, the king of Persia, recognized God’s plan for the Jewish people. During the Babylonian exile, he declared that the Jews must return to their land and rebuild the Temple. He didn’t fully understand it, but he respected the divine story unfolding before him, and history rewarded him.

Achashvarosh, on the other hand, at first listened to the wrong advisors. He was manipulated by corrupt men like Haman, who sought to destroy the Jewish people for their own power and ego.

The difference between the two was not their title, both were kings. The difference was their spiritual clarity.

Today, President Trump stands at the same crossroads. He has already played a Cyrus-like role, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, cutting off funding to UNRWA, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, supporting Israel in our current 7-front war effort and defending Israel’s sovereignty against a corrupt global establishment that hates the Jewish state.

For that, he will always be remembered as one of Israel’s greatest friends. But right now, he is being pulled toward the role of Achashvarosh. His current Gaza “peace” deal, crafted by his advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, is pushing Israel into weakness and appeasement. These men, though Jewish by birth, have no understanding of the Jihadi Muslim amalek enemy we are up against or the spiritual reality we face, that we are not in a political conflict, but a divine war between good and evil.

They are urging Trump to pressure Israel into “restraint,” to stop short of victory, and to let Muslim Brotherhood countries like Qatar and Turkey, together with Egypt, a country that blatantly breaches the peace accord with Israel, to take control of Gaza, the very nations that fund and protect Hamas.

That is not peace. That is suicide.

If Trump continues down this path, he becomes Achashvarosh, a leader listening to the wrong voices, delaying redemption, and empowering the jihadi muslim evil. But if he awakens to his purpose, if he allows Israel to achieve total victory over our Qatari and Iranian funded enemies, to expand our sovereignty over Gaza, Judea, Samaria and all lands used as launching pads to attack us in the Biblical borders of Israel, and to lay the groundwork for rebuilding the Third Temple, then he will be remembered forever as the modern-day Cyrus - the gentile king who helped restore the House of God to its rightful place in Jerusalem.

Unfortunately, too many Jews today, including influential figures like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, do not grasp the true purpose of the Jewish people or why God chose us to live specifically in His holy land. Our mission is not merely to survive, or to be accepted by the nations, but to remove evil from this sacred land, to sanctify it through justice, faith, and courage, and to shine God’s light, His Torah, His truth, and His morality, to all of humanity from Zion - Ki Mitzion Tatzei Torah.

The rebuilding of the Temple is not symbolic; it is the culmination of our destiny, the physical manifestation of God’s presence in the world. Tragically, too few of our leaders teach this anymore, so we cannot be shocked that President Trump, despite his genuine love for Israel, does not yet understand it either.

It is therefore up to us, the people of faith, clarity, and conviction, to speak this truth, to live it, and to act upon it. Only then will Trump, or the next Cyrus-like leader after him, recognize Israel’s divine mission and stand with us as we fulfill it, including, please God, in rebuilding the Third Temple.

When the question of the Third Temple is raised from the podium of the White House, it’s not politics anymore, it’s prophecy. The world is being prepared, consciously or not, for what is coming. The redemption process is unfolding, step by step, through history, through headlines, through the courage of those who see what’s really happening.

So yes, Trump’s Gaza deal is a terrible mistake. It’s painful to watch. But I also know that even human errors can’t derail God’s plan. The process is moving forward. The Temple will be rebuilt. The Jewish people will prevail. And as we say in every generation, Am Yisrael Chai! Our future depends on us, embracing and teaching our true purpose as a nation, living sovereign in the land God has given us